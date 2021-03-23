ALBANY -- The Moorhead Law Firm LLC announced recently the association of S. Tanner Lowe as an attorney with the firm. Lowe is a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law where he served as a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Intellectual Property Law and published a note entitled “'WesternGeco' and the Patent Act: An Analysis of the Patent Act and the Presumption Against Extraterritoriality."
Lowe also earned a BA in philosophy from the University of Georgia in 2016. While in undergraduate school, he served as president of Ratio Christi, an organization devoted to Christian apologetics.
Lowe is a native of Albany and a graduate of Deerfield-Windsor School. His parents are Allen Lowe and Piper Lowe.
