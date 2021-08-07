“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.”
— Bob Dylan
True story: A few years back I went to a concert in Atlanta featuring — and dig this lineup — Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan. I met two guys there who will remain nameless, for reasons that will become obvious, and we all agreed seeing Nelson and Mellencamp was special.
Then it was time for the legendary Dylan.
Here’s what happened. Three or four songs into his set, the two guys (one of their names rhymes with Hike Stepmart ... that’s as far as I’ll go) got up to leave. I was dumbfounded.
“We’re out of here,” they said. I just stared at them as if they were committing an unpardonable sin. They saw my look of dismay and said, “We can’t understand a word he’s saying.”
My response: “But that’s Bob Dylan.”
Many have commented on the great Dylan’s singing voice over the course of his illustrious career (no one, except maybe someone who’s not paying attention or who just likes to be obstinate and show what a rebel they are, can question his songwriting skills), some going so far as to mock his vocal skills, placing him among a growing list of artists they can actually sing better than.
To those, I only say, there’s a difference in a “style” of singing and someone like, say, a Paula Abdul, a Taylor Swift or any of a long list of pretenders who’ve had fate smile on them and land them with a record deal that they don’t in any way deserve.
But don’t take my word for it. I called on one of the biggest Dylan fans around to “scientifically” explain the appeal of Dylan, the vocalist.
Rules to follow when listening to Bob Dylan:
1. Forget what you’ve heard. Don’t let the opinions of others influence what you’re listening to. Your relationship with Dylan’s music should be personal.
2. Listen when you’re ready to sit still and you’re not distracted. You’ll hear a lot of deep sh — if you’ll allow yourself.
3. Listen to early Bob. His self-titled first studio album is a great place to start. The uniqueness and quality of Dylan’s crisp, folksy voice shines bright on every track. A few of my favorites: “One Too Many Mornings,” Boots of Spanish Leather” and “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.” Yes, Dylan can sing.
4. Listen to the lyrics. Bob Dylan is a storytelling poet. “He not busy being born is busy dying,” is a line borrowed by Jimmy Carter in his nomination speech at the ‘76 Democratic Convention. To say Zimmy has a way with words is the biggest understatement since the beginning of time, and if it’s true that art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable, every Dylan song is a masterpiece.
5. Remember the times. The voice, the lyrics, the message ... much of Dylan’s music was written during a time when white artists were just beginning to use their platform to address social issues. Song’s like “Hurricane,” “The Death of Emmitt Till,” “Master’s of War” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” brought attention to not-so-pleasant truths and encouraged hope for a better day. It’s this kind of writing that stands the test of time and is as pertinent today as it was 60 years ago.
6. Listen to the music. Dylan’s unmistakable, piercing notes on the harmonica are a huge part of the Bob Dylan sound and the perfect accompaniment to his voice. He’s also been smart/fortunate enough to align himself with other worldly musicians like violinist Scarlet Rivera, and guitarists Robbie Robertson, Charlie McCoy, Mike Bloomfield, Mark Knopfler and Daniel Lanois, to name just a few.
7. Listen to his later stuff with a different ear. In the ’80s, Dylan’s voice “changed.” Some critics said the new sound of Dylan’s voice was an affectation, and others claim his voice was weakening with age or that his vocal chords were damaged. There is a difference in his voice that you will hear progress as you work your way through his 39 studio and 12 live albums. This is the time you remember that what has made him still relevant at 80 years old is the complete experience. A few selections of “late” but great Dylan tunes ...”Not Dark Yet,” “Love Sick” and “I Contain Multitudes.”
8. Finally, listen with your ears, hear with your heart and open your mind to the genius of Bob Dylan.
Consider yourself educated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.