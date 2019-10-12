October is domestic violence awareness month.
If you think domestic violence is not your problem ... you’re wrong.
In the U.S., 1 in 3 women will experience some form of violence by an intimate partner. So if you have at least three important women in your life, there’s a pretty good chance one of them has been or will be a victim.
Domestic violence isn’t exclusively a female issue. One in 9 men report having been abused by their partner.
On average, every minute, 20 Americans are physically abused by someone they love.
Seventy-two percent of murder-suicides involve an intimate partner.
And if you still don’t think this will ever be a your problem ... the cost of domestic violence to American taxpayers is estimated at over $8.3 billion per year.
There are some of the statistics.
But bringing awareness to domestic violence isn’t about facts and numbers. It’s about people. Women, men and children of all races, from all socio-economic positions ... people like me.
If you think you can look at a woman and tell she has been or is being abused, you probably can’t. Abusers learn to hit in places that can be covered, and victims learn to hide their injuries.
I’m sure it’s hard for someone who has never been in the situation to understand why someone who is being abused doesn’t just leave. So I want to try to explain.
First I’d like to say that I am neither weak nor ignorant, but I found myself involved in two relationships that included mental abuse and physical abuse that ranged from slaps in the face to broken bones, concussions and deep gashes that left visible scars. Abusers don’t generally start the relationships hitting. They gain your trust, isolate you from your friends and family, and slowly find ways to make you dependent on them.
The mental abuse usually comes first ... tearing away at your self-worth. Then one day the first physical act. Of course, they are apologetic and say it will never happen again, and there is a “honeymoon phase” where they are loving and kind. It always happens again, and they let you know if you call the police, it will be worse when they get out ... so you don’t call the police and you don’t tell your family because you don’t want them to worry and you’re embarrassed.
Suddenly you find yourself financially dependent on this person, depressed, trying to get help for your abuser and even feeling sorry for them. Many victims were raised in violent homes, which desensitizes them to their situation.
As I write this, I see there is no way to explain it. It’s such a complex issue.
Just know this: The people being abused do want out. They just can’t always muster the courage and the financial means it takes to make it happen.
On a typical day, 20,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
Today in the U.S., three women will die at the hands of someone who claims to love them. If someone you know is in a violent relationship, try not to judge them. Instead, offer help or call the police when you see or hear something.
If you need help, get it. Make a plan and get out.
If you need to talk to someone, you can call the national domestic violence hotline 24 hours a day, seven day a week at 1-800-799-7233.