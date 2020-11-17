’Tis the season for many children to be forgotten.
For most children, Christmas is a magical time of decked halls, an abundance of food, family gatherings and gifts from Santa. But there is another group that is on the outside looking in at a life they can only dream about.
I was one of those “underprivileged” children, so let me tell you what that’s like at Christmas time.
Although disappointment was a daily part of life and there is very little stability in a home with two alcoholic parents, each year I still innocently mustered the hope that — because I had been extra good — Santa would bring my sisters and me a gift.
I never even thought about receiving multiple gifts, just one would have made me happy.
Many years Christmas came and went just like any other day ... no big meal, no extended family, no Santa.
Then there was the dreaded day we returned to school after the holidays and the teacher would ask everyone what they got for Christmas. When it was my turn, I lied. I always said what I wished I had gotten, and I wondered if anyone else was lying or if I was the only one.
By 7 or 8 years old, I knew it didn’t matter if I was good or bad, I probably wouldn’t get anything for Christmas, and if Santa was real, he wasn’t very fair.
One year my intoxicated dad cut down a small pine tree that bore a very close resemblance to the tree on the Charlie Brown Christmas special. It had no decorations, but we had a tree. That night something else happened that I will never forget. Two people came to our door and brought food and gifts ... one unwrapped gift for me and each of my sisters. I got a doll. I later learned that they were from the Salvation Army.
Here’s why that event stuck in my mind. First of all, I got a present, and although I was too young to process the depth of it then, it was the first time I saw kindness from complete strangers, the first time I saw people care who didn’t have to.
To some children, a toy at Christmas is not just a toy. It’s a seed that keeps them hoping and believing and one day that seed may grow into kindness and giving in return.
This year our radio station (Q-102 The Queen Bee, WPFQ FM 102.1, inside Pretoria Fields Brewery) is collecting toys for Toys For Tots. On our final collection day, we’ll be broadcasting live for 24 hours straight, from 6 a.m. on Nov. 21 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 22). The U.S. Marines will be out front all day, and Santa will be there from noon until 3 p.m. on the 21st.
I am asking everyone who reads this to please help us fill up the Toys For Tots train for children who are not as fortunate as most. This is a great opportunity to teach your children about giving, and it could be something that changes a child’s life forever, just like it did mine.
