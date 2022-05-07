The recently leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling that could reverse Roe v. Wade has ignited a firestorm of pro-choice demonstrators taking to the streets and pro-life advocates digging in their heels.
On one end of the spectrum there are those who believe abortion is murder, no matter the circumstances. On the other are people who feel abortion is an absolute right. There’s also a middle ground ... people who think abortion is sometimes the best option but hate the idea of it.
What most don’t consider is what happens to a child born to a mother who does not want him/her. It takes only a quick Google search and a couple of clicks on a few reputable websites to get a clear picture of what’s happening to unwanted children.
Putting personal opinion, politics, religion and women’s rights aside, let’s talk about the numbers in America:
♦ In 2020, 217,000 new children entered foster care.
♦ On average there are 420,000 children in foster care at any given time.
♦ About 60,000 children were adopted in 2020.
♦ 93% of adopting parents rely on government subsidies to help with the cost of raising the children.
♦ Currently, a child is removed from their home and placed in foster care every two minutes.
♦ In 2020, 23,000 children “aged out” of the foster care system. Which simply means they turned 18 and were released from the state’s custody.
What Happens to a child who “ages out?”
♦ 20% are immediately homeless.
♦ Less than 3% earn a college degree, even though 93% of foster children say they would like to attend college one day.
♦ Only 50% find legitimate employment by age 24.
♦ A whopping 60% of young women who “age out” end up in the sex industry.
♦ 70% of such females are pregnant by age 21.
♦ 25% of foster kids will be incarcerated within 2 years of “aging out.”
In 2019 there were around 630,000 legal abortions in this country. That’s 630,000 unwanted pregnancies.
We can’t govern responsibility or personal choice, so if abortion is no longer an option, what happens to the hundreds of thousands of children born to mothers who are unable and/or unwilling to raise them?
Any plan to reverse Roe v. Wade should be accompanied by a plan for what to do with the flood of children who will be added to the welfare system, left as wards of the state and later released into society with little or no transitional services or plan?
It is irresponsible for politicians and religious groups to make decisions without planning for the repercussions.
I hope a day will come when the pro-life side will extend their doctrine beyond pregnancy and birth and think about the quality of life of the children currently in the system and the 720 who will be placed in foster care by this time tomorrow.
