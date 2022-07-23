It was early morning, Friday, July 8 when my phone rang. It was my son. As soon as he said, “Mom” I knew there was something wrong. “Mom, the deputy coroner called and Nikki just died in a car wreck.”
My oldest child, my first-born, was dead.
I don’t remember much about the next couple of hours. I remember telling Carlton that she was dead and I remember him standing in the bathroom with me while I cried and gagged.
At some point I took a shower, and Carlton and I drove to Tifton to, along with my son and his wife, tell my 8-year-old granddaughter that her mother was in an accident and was dead.
Next we went to the coroner’s office where we sat, and by phone, made arrangements for a funeral home to pick her body up.
We drove to the funeral home and did all of the business that had to be done. The funeral home rushed to ready her body for the family to view. Because she was cremated, we only had a few hours.
We went to a nearby restaurant while she was being prepared, then Carlton, my sons and me met at the funeral home and were taken to a room to see her.
There she was, my girl, lifeless. I watched my sons softly kiss and touch their big sister, trying not to draw attention to the water from her freshly washed hair mixing with her blood and turning the white pillowcase pink. Our minds did not want to accept the loss, and both my son and I thought we saw her blink and breathe. We were told by the owner of the funeral home that that’s a normal phenomenon.
But nothing seemed normal. My precious baby was no more.
Before I left, I kissed her cold forehead and told her how proud I was of her, how much I loved her and how much I would always love her. And that was that.
Even though I’m very close to my children, there were things I didn’t learn about Nikki until after her death, good things. She was 35 and kept to herself a lot, so you had to pull things out of her.
Which brings me to why I am sharing this story. Get to know your kids again as adults. I bet you’ll find out some pretty amazing things. Always make sure you check on them, make sure you say you love them, tell them the things they’re doing right and help them when you can. Life can be hard and short, so enjoy every moment.
Thanks so much to everyone for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and deeds. They meant so much to me.
Now, go call your babies.
