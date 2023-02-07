Death is not a subject most people want to talk about, but as Bob Dylan wrote, “He not busy being born is busy dying.” All of us will die, and between now and then we will lose people we love, grieve and move on the best we can.

What happens to our “soul” after we die is greatly debated. Do we go to heaven or hell? Are we reincarnated? Do we just fade to black? There’s a lot of time spent on trying to understand the afterlife and maybe not enough time spent on understanding our time on Earth.

