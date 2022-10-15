October is probably my favorite month. The annual changes in nature begin to occur in preparation for the period of rest that will, in spring, become renewal. The cool air carries the smell of freshly-dug peanuts, the bright orange of pumpkins is seen at every turn, children are excited about Halloween, and kids at heart can’t wait to build the season’s first fire.
Then there are the purple ribbons.
Purple ribbons in October are meant to increase awareness of domestic violence, an issue that affects 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men, with Georgia rated 10th in the nation for highest numbers of domestic violence cases.
At a time when most children are questioning what costume they’ll choose and how much candy they’ll collect, thousands of others are living real-life nightmares.
If you can’t empathize with the direct victim of domestic violence because you think “They could leave anytime” or “They bring this on themselves,” think about the victims who don’t have a choice ... children.
In 1975, my siblings and I were scrambling to find items to make into homemade Halloween costumes. I remember my oldest sister fussing because she didn’t want to be a football player. But my brother’s old uniform was the only option available. It didn’t matter what she was anyway, because like so many other nights, the sound of my mom’s drunk, angry voice let us know that we would not be trick-or-treating.
As we all stood in the hall, listening, the fight moved to a doorway close to where we were standing. It wasn’t long before things got physical with our mom pushing our dad. He fell and hit his head on the door trim. If you’ve ever lived in an old house, you know how well-built they were. My dad was knocked out. We kids were crying and being told to shut-up as we watched blood run from the back of his head, across the uneven floor.
He didn’t die. But he lived through a lot more hell at the hands of our mother, and that is something that was etched in my mind forever. Three of the four of us kids went on to be in abusive relationships, something that happens to many children who witness abuse. Some become abusers themselves, and the cycle continues.
The news is so full of concern for unborn children these days that children suffering in many other ways are forgotten.
You can make a difference by reporting family violence to your local DCFS. If you are a victim call 800-799-7233 for help.
If you are abusing someone, get help before you kill them or do irreparable harm to the heart and mind of a precious child.
