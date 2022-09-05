You may know that my oldest daughter, Nikki, died in a head-on collision two months ago. I wrote a column about it, and I really wasn’t going to say anything else. I just wanted to quietly grieve and learn to live this new normal without her. But there’s something else I want to share.

The accident was Nikki’s fault. A few days ago, we got the toxicology report that said she was drunk when she died ... well over the legal limit.

