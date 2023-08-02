Beginning home construction rose 2.2% to a 1.4 million annualized rate, according to government data released Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

A one-time tax reduction program is available for all eligible Georgia homeowners with an approved homestead exemption in place for their primary place of residence.

 File Photo

ALBANY -- In March of this year, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a homeowners’ tax relief measure passed by the General Assembly titled the Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program.

This is a one-time tax reduction program for all eligible homeowners with an approved homestead exemption in place for their primary place of residence.

0
0
0
0
0