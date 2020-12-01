ALBANY — Thanksgiving holiday traffic fatalities in Georgia doubled from last year, reaching two dozen over the 102-hour period that ended Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported Monday.
The 24 deaths were the result of 23 traffic crashes, with five of the deaths occurring on roadways in southwest Georgia, DPS officials said.
Three deaths were worked by troopers with Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Thomasville, which covers Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell and Thomas counties.
One fatality each was worked by GSP Post 10 troopers in Americus (Marion, Schley, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties), and by GSP Post 13 troopers in Tifton (Tift, Berrien and Cook counties).
DPS began its Thanksgiving holiday period count at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The deaths this year were up sharply from 2019, when 12 people — none in southwest Georgia — perished on the states road’s during the Thanksgiving period.
Statewide, DPS reported, state troopers investigated 604 traffic crashes resulting in 317 injuries and 17 deaths in 16 fatal crashes investigated. In addition to southwest Georgia, fatal wrecks were handled by troopers with Post 29 (Pauling), Post 6 (Gainesville), Post 17 (Washington), Post 33 (Milledgeville), Post 46 (Monroe), Post 18 (Reidsville), Post 19 (Swainsboro), Post 20 (Dublin) and Post 22 (Waycross).
Seven fatalities were worked by local agencies — police departments in Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gainesville and Gwinnett County, and sheriff’s offices in Peach and Richmond counties.
In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 11,172 citations, 13,184 warnings, and arrested 281 impaired drivers.
Troopers also handed out citations for 940 seatbelt, 217 child-restraint, 6,509 speeding and 619 distracted-driving violations.
The Thanksgiving holiday period, as recognized by DPS, is always 102 hours long, going from 6 p.m. the Wednesday immediately before Thanksgiving until 11:59 p.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
