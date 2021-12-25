MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional recently announced that all four graduates of the third class of the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program successfully passed the rigorous American Board of Family Medicine Certification Exam. Since the beginning of the program in 2016, all graduates have had a 100 percent board passage rate, which gains them the prestigious title of board-certified.
Board certification is an additional credential, beyond state licensure, that a physician earns by undergoing a thorough certification process. This includes being a graduate of an accredited residency program, submission of case reports, submission of letters of recommendation from fellow physicians, and a written examination.
“Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program was established to not only train the next generation of physicians, but to do so in a manner that instills our mission in each resident — to provide exceptional health care that exceeds expectations,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said in a news release. “This class of residents has carried out that mission well, which is further proven by their stellar board passage rate. I have no doubt that they will take that manner of practice with them in their future endeavors and continue to be exceptional ambassadors of Georgia South and Colquitt Regional.”
Being a board-certified physician is also an ongoing, lifelong commitment to continuous education, maintaining high standards of medicine, and staying up to date with the latest technologies and treatments.
Graduates from the third class include: Dr. Kayla Batchelor, who is currently serving as a faculty member and family medicine physician at Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Center; Dr. Robert Jeter, who is working as a hospital medicine physician at Tift Regional Medical Center; Dr. Madison Lamar Hill, who joined the University of Arizona Banner Medical Group in Tucson, Ariz., as a family medicine physician; and Dr. Giselle Pineiro, who is providing care at Advent Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Orange City, Fla.
“We are incredibly proud of this class for their hard work and perseverance through almost two years in a pandemic,” Georgia South Program Director Dr. Kirby Smith said. “They have faced the challenges thrown their way with resilience and determination, and their 100 percent passage rate shows that they are well-prepared to deliver expert, compassionate care to their patients.”
Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program at Colquitt Regional Medical Center is located in Moultrie and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
