February is Black History Month. It is a yearly celebration of accomplishments by African Americans and a period for recognizing their pivotal role in this country’s history.

Albany Area Primary Health Care and its 29 clinical sites in southwest Georgia are viewed by many as medical beacons of light. This nonprofit agency, which is committed to providing the best medical care to each of its patients, is the largest Community Health Center in the region. Founded in 1979 in part by Dr. James Hotz (the inspiration for the movie “Doc Hollywood”) under the patronage of the federal Public Health Service, it accepts Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance as payment and uses a sliding fee scale for patients who are financially burdened.

