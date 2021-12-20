THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holidays. Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. City service schedules include:
City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: City of Thomasville residential refuse collection will remain on its normal schedule Friday and Dec. 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Thomas County Residential Refuse: Thomas County residential customers will remain on their normal schedule Friday and Dec. 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Commercial Refuse: Friday commercial customers will remain on their normal schedule Friday, December 24, and Monday, December 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7:00 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.
Landfill: The Landfill will be closed Saturday. Normal hours of operation will resume Dec. 27.
Country Oaks Golf Course: Country Oaks will be open for normal operating hours on Friday. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333. The course will be closed on Christmas Day.
Municipal Airport: The Municipal Airport will be closed Christmas Day unless a guest has made a previous reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.