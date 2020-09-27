THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville is currently accepting applications for the city's Budget Billing Program. The program offers utilities customers an additional way to help manage their household utility budgets with payment options that can be helpful when extreme temperatures may cause increased monthly utility usage. Program enrollment is available only twice each year, during April and October. The current enrollment period will end on Nov. 1.
“The Budget Billing Program is an excellent choice for our customers who want to manage their monthly budget when excessive temperatures in the summer and winter impact their monthly usage,” Melissa Donaldson, the city's director of customer service, said. “By enrolling in BBP, customers pay a set amount each month based on the average of their previous 12 months usage.”
The Budget Billing Program runs in 12-month periods. At the end of the program year, the customer’s account is reconciled. Any overpayment or underpayment that has accumulated on the account will be settled before the next BBP begins. Donaldson said the advantage of the Budget Billing Program is that it helps to level out the costs of usage spikes that occur in times of extreme weather.
“When temperatures are warmer or cooler than normal, the amount you pay each month will remain level month to month,” she said. “By enrolling in the program, customers will not directly feel the impact of winter and summer months when they may have to adjust their thermostats a little more to stay comfortable.”
To enroll in the Budget Billing Program, residential utility customers must have a minimum of 12 months of continuous services and be up to date with all utility accounts and payments. Applications for the upcoming BBP will be accepted until Oct. 31. The next opportunity to enroll in the Budget Billing Program will be April 1, 2021. For more information on program eligibility or to enroll in the Budget Billing Program, contact Customer Care at (229) 227-7001. Customers can also find out more information and apply online at Thomasville.org.
