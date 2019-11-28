THOMASVILLE – The City of Thomasville will hold a public hearing on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to receive public comments on the city’s proposed budget for 2020. The budget is scheduled to be presented to the Thomasville City Council. The proposed budget is $123,768,133 and, for the eighth straight year, includes no funding from property taxes. In addition, the 2020 proposed budget includes no proposed utility rate increases for city of Thomasville Utilities customers.
“In lieu of property taxes, margins above the cost of providing services are transferred from the city’s utility funds to the general fund in order to fund governmental services that are traditionally funded in other communities by levying a property tax,” City Manager Alan Carson said. “For FY 2020, the amount of those transfers will be approximately $10,510,000, which is a decrease of $205,000 or just under 2% from 2019.”
Thomasville is one of only a few cities in the state of Georgia that does not depend upon property taxes in order to fund general government operations.
“Instead, we are able to continue providing excellent services to our customers without an additional tax burden," Carson said. "We can do this through efficient operation and management of our competitively-priced utility services."
The proposed budget includes significant funding for infrastructure improvement to utility services, including water and wastewater.
“While we’ve worked hard to reflect reductions in many areas of the 2020 proposed budget, infrastructure improvements are an area that we must budget for annually so that our system is not compromised,” said Carson. “Investing in capital improvements now will ensure that our utility systems will be capable of serving our community for many years to come.”
The bulk of capital improvements budgeted for 2020 include improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure. In addition, improvements mandated by the Environmental Protection Division are budgeted for the landfill, and runway improvements required by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation are planned for the municipal airport. In total, $25,279,877 is budgeted for capital improvements in 2020, an increase of nearly 13%.
Across the board, Carson said that his directive to department heads was to hold budgets flat for 2020. He also said that requests for additional staff were considered very carefully before being recommended to council as part of the 2020 proposed budget.
“In total, we received requests for 15 additional FTEs, or full-time equivalent staff members,” he said. “We carefully reviewed each request with staff and have recommend a net of six additional FTEs in the proposed budget. In most cases, the additional staff are needed to address succession planning for the organization.”
Upcoming projects that will be funded with the 2018 special-purpose local-option sales tax funds are also included in the 2020 proposed budget. Expenditures are planned for areas including street resurfacing, stormwater maintenance improvements, sidewalk improvements and additions to the Community Trail.
The proposed budget was presented to the Thomasville City Council during a review session earlier this week. The Thomasville City Council will consider a motion to approve the proposed 2020 budget at its regular meeting on Dec. 9. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.