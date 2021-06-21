THOMASVILLE -- Kenneth Thompson, the city of Thomasville's city planner, recently received planning certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners. As a professional development branch of the American Planning Association (APA), the AICP provides the only nationwide, independent verification of planners' qualifications.
“Becoming a certified planner is a major milestone in my career,” Thompson said in a news release. “This certification represents a primary obligation to serve the public interest, which is a principle to which I will continually aspire and use to benefit our wonderful community.”
Thompson said that AICP applicants must meet specific criteria for education and experience when applying for certification.
“Certified planners have verified their academic and professional achievements, submitted essays successfully demonstrating that their experience meets established criteria for professional planning practice, and passed a rigorous, comprehensive examination of their abilities,” he said. “Candidates completing the certification pledge to uphold high standards of practice and continuously pursue advanced professional education through the certification maintenance program.”
Located in Chicago, the APA emerged in 1978 from the consolidation of the American Institute of Planners and the American Society of Planning Officials.
“The APA exists to elevate and unite a diverse planning profession as it helps communities,” Thompson said. “Their leaders and residents anticipate and meet the needs of a changing world.”
“Kenny is a very talented planner who has a great deal of vision for Thomasville,” Sheryl Sealy, the city's executive director for marketing and customer services, said. “This is not only an outstanding professional development achievement for Kenny, but it is a tremendous benefit to the city of Thomasville. We are very fortunate to have a city planner of Kenny’s caliber working for the betterment of our community.”
