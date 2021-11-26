THOMASVILLE -- The Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its Christmas Tea and Open House on Dec. 9 from 3-6 p.m. at Spring Creek Farms, the home of Lila Jones, located at 751 Hallman Road in Boston.
“We would like to thank Ms. Jones for opening her magnificent home to the public for the DAR Tea and tour,” Thomasville Chapter DAR Regent Charlotte Brown said. "The DAR Christmas Tea benefits the Lois Elam Scholarship Fund along with other local, state and national projects.”
The home of Lila Jones, built in 2008 and named “Amazing Grace,” will be decked out for the holidays. The home’s name is engraved on the front steps. An angelic choir of cherubs looks over those entering, while a lofty and glittering, chandelier from the Dominican Republic crowns the double curved staircase in the grand entry. In the exquisite dining room, guests will find two coastal bird paintings by Tom Tiffin, a personal friend of Jones from St. George Island, Fla. The paintings are titled “Amazing Grace” and “How Sweet the Sound.”
Brown and Vice Regent Mary Tomlinson are co-chairs of this year’s event. Tickets to the DAR Tea are $15 and will be available at the door. Tickets also can be purchased in advance at the Thomasville Visitors Center. During the Christmas Tea and Open House, the Thomasville Chapter DAR will offer homemade holiday food, tasty sweets, punch, and tea for everyone to enjoy.
“The DAR Christmas Tea is a great kickoff to the holiday season,” Brown said.
The Thomasville Chapter DAR Lois Elam Scholarship was created to assist local graduating high school seniors. The goal of the scholarship is to help young people continue their education in areas that encourage DAR goals of historic preservation, education and patriotism. The scholarship allows a local Thomas County or Grady County graduate entering college for their first year to study history, political science, education, journalism, library science or related fields.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. More than 1 million women have joined the DAR since it was founded. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.
For more information about the Thomasville Chapter DAR, visit thomasville.georgiastatedar.org or the chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.
