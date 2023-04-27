fire rescue.png

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Fire Rescue recently received notification of maintaining its Insurance Service Office (ISO) Class 2 rating. This rating places the city of Thomasville in the top 4% of U.S. communities for fire protection.

“We have a dedicated group of firefighters that work hard every day for our community to make it the best it can be,” Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell said in a news release. “Our ISO class rating is a reflection of that commitment.”

