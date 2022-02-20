THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Fire Rescue successfully passed a recent Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council (GFSTC) annual inspection. Located in Forsyth, the GFSTC provides certification standards for all firefighters, fire inspectors, fire investigators, and fire and life safety educators within the state of Georgia.
The inspection revealed that all TFR stations, training records, documentations, and engines are compliant with the Official Code of Georgia.
“The positive review and commendation received from GFSTC is a vital annual achievement for our department and, more importantly, our community,” TFR Chief Tim Connell said. “We appreciate the detailed inspection and site review administered by GFCTC. These results are a tribute to the great work done by the men and women of TFR.”
GFSTC’s mission is to provide professionally trained, competent, and ethical firefighters with the proper equipment and facilities to ensure a fire-safe environment for all citizens and to establish professional standards for fire service training including consulting, testing, and certification.
“The GFSTC inspection includes an extensive review of the department's administrative, maintenance, and training records and documentation,” Connell said. “Additionally, the review of our facilities, fire apparatuses, pump service testing, and equipment, including Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and personal protective clothing equipment, all met and exceeded the minimum standards set forth by GFSTC.”
Connell said that a successful annual inspection is not possible without a committed team effort by the firefighters, administrative team, and command staff.
“This inspection is about our commitment to serving the community to the best of our ability,” he said. “We are grateful to our city leadership and the Thomasville City Council for placing an indispensable priority on public safety for our community. They constantly provide us with the necessary support and resources to evolve the technology that allows us to serve our residents and protect our firefighters.”
For more information about Thomasville Fire Rescue, visit Thomasville.org, visit the TFR Facebook page @OfficialThomasvilleFireRescue or call Thomasville Fire Rescue at (229) 227-4099.
