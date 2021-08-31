THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville has named Sheryl Sealy and Chris White assistant city managers. The appointments, effective Wednesday, come after a six-month nationwide search conducted by executive search firm Renee Narloch and Associates.
“I am pleased to announce Sheryl Sealy and Chris White as our new assistant city managers,” City Manager Alan Carson said. “The search brought us eight qualified candidates that were narrowed down to a final group of three. Out of a pool of nearly 80 very impressive applicants, our internal staff rose to the top.”
Sheryl Sealy is currently the executive director of marketing and customer services, while Chris White serves as the executive director of public utilities. Combined, the duo brings nearly 50 years of local government experience to the assistant city manager positions.
“Sheryl and Chris have been outstanding public servants both in their careers with the city and outside the organization,” Carson said. “Both constantly seek ways to improve the city and the customer experience, whether that be through innovative new ideas or tackling challenges. These two leaders have a vision and a commitment to the Thomasville community that shines through everything they do.”
Sealy is a graduate of Thomas University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She also has earned a master of science degree from Nova Southeastern University. Her professional experience includes more than 30 years in areas such as human resources, tourism, marketing, public relations, resource development, communications and customer service.
“I am thrilled to be selected as an assistant city manager, and am very appreciative to Mr. Carson for this opportunity,” Sealy said. “I care deeply for this community and this organization, and achieving this milestone in my career is a dream come true. Thomasville is such a special community, and it is my honor to be chosen to continue serving both our citizens and our customers in this new role.”
White has been with the city of Thomasville since 1996. During that time, he has gained invaluable experience in multiple areas of utility operation including electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and telecommunications. White has served in numerous managerial capacities of the city’s utilities, telecommunications and technology operations. He maintains affiliations with numerous professional organizations and boards, including the Senate Committee for Advanced Communications Technologies and Use of State and Local Government Right of Way Policy Modernization and his seat on the Board of Directors for the Electric Cities of Georgia (ECG).
“I am extremely honored and excited to serve in this new role as an assistant city manager,” White said. “This great organization has provided me the opportunity to grow and contribute professionally throughout my career. I am eager to take on the new challenges and opportunities in this leadership position, and I’m very appreciative of Mr. Carson’s confidence in my abilities to do so. I love this community and look forward to serving to the best of my abilities.”
The assistant city manager position requires complex professional, technical, and administrative work, assisting the city manager in various assignments relating to the city government and the Thomasville Utilities operations and programs.
“This is a very important and nuanced position,” Carson said. “It requires not only dedication to the job, but a deep understanding of the wants and needs of the Thomasville community. I believe both Sheryl and Chris understand the structure and culture of the city. They are focused on customers and the community, with one eye always looking to the future. I look forward to working with them in this new capacity.”
