Thomasville PD cuts ribbon on new substations

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Police Department held a ribbon-cutting recently for the new Normal Lane Police Substation located at 100 Lowery Ave. The ceremony was attended by members of the Thomasville City Council, board members, and leadership of the Thomasville Housing Authority, city of Thomasville leadership, and TPD personnel and command staff.
“We are honored to hold this ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open our Normal Lane Police Substation on Lowery Avenue and to re-open our substation on Stevens Street,” TPD Chief John Letteney said. “These substations are a major part of TPD’s 21st Century Policing Model that allows us to further our first-hand engagement within the community.”
According to Letteney, TPD is well-known throughout the law enforcement community as one of the leaders in community-oriented policing.
“Policing is done with the community, and we are proud to be engaged with our residents,” he said. “We are building relationships so that together we can solve problems. Policing with the community was once a unique method, but thankfully, it is becoming the norm in law enforcement.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the community partnerships, specifically with the Thomasville Housing Authority, that helped make these TPD substations a reality. Our community policing model is successful largely in part because of the commitment and belief by our community partners, community leaders and residents to be actively involved in maintaining a safe community for all of our residents.”
TPD plans to hold open house events at the Lowery Street and Stevens Street substations at a time in the future when it is deemed safe to do so from a public health perspective.
“We look forward to inviting members of the community to visit with us for a meet and greet with our officers at that time,” Letteney said.
For more information about the Lowery Avenue or Stevens Street substations, contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249 or visit Thomasville.org.
