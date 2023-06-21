thomasville police.jpg

 Special Photo: Thomasville PD

THOMASVILLE -- The Thomasville Police Department will officially launch a safety system this week that is designed to help reduce crime and gun violence in the city.

With the assistance of Flock Safety System, more than 90 gunshot protection devices have been installed, with cameras and license plate recognition device installations to begin this week.

