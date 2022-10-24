lettany.jpg

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney has been sworn in as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. His term began Oct. 18 at the conclusion of the IACP annual Convention and Exposition held in Dallas.

“John’s impressive law enforcement career and the leadership he has brought to our organization makes him the perfect candidate to serve as IACP President,” Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson said. “We are proud of his achievements and his opportunity to represent Thomasville internationally in this prestigious position.”

Tags