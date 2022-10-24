THOMASVILLE – Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney has been sworn in as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. His term began Oct. 18 at the conclusion of the IACP annual Convention and Exposition held in Dallas.
“John’s impressive law enforcement career and the leadership he has brought to our organization makes him the perfect candidate to serve as IACP President,” Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson said. “We are proud of his achievements and his opportunity to represent Thomasville internationally in this prestigious position.”
Letteney was named Thomasville’s police chief in January 2021. Prior to Thomasville, he was the chief of police in Apex, N.C., and also worked for the Southern Pines Police Department in North Carolina and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Rochester, N.Y., resulting in a law enforcement career that has surpassed 40 years.
The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders. With more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries, the IACP is a recognized leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the association has been serving communities by speaking out on behalf of law enforcement and advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide.
