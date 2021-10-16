THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department was recently recertified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. The GACP state certification represents a significant professional achievement for a law enforcement agency. This certification recognizes the successful implementation of policies and procedures that are sound and effective.
“This recertification represents TPD achieving a level of efficiency in delivering professional police services to our community that can be measured, assessed and maintained,” TPD Chief John Letteney said. “It signifies a significant professional achievement, and we are honored to be one of only 136 certified agencies across the state to be recertified by the GACP.”
The voluntary certification is designed to help law enforcement agencies identify areas of opportunity within a department’s operation.
“For law enforcement, unlike other fields, certification is voluntary," Letteney said. "We do it because we want to provide our community with the highest possible standards of public safety. As a part of the certification process, an independent team of trained assessors conducted an onsite assessment and an overall evaluation of our submitted report. The focus of the onsite assessment was to determine whether the department is adhering to all policies and best practices.”
According to Letteney, the certification program also provides law enforcement agencies with a blueprint for effective, professional law enforcement strategies to be used now and into the future.
“Certification is the vehicle for modern, progressive law enforcement CEOs to move their agencies forward into the 21st century,” he said. “The GACP provides a comprehensive set of standards to help an agency CEO better manage their department as times evolve, enhancing the ability of our agencies to be the best that they can be now and in years to come.”
While certification requires a departmentwide effort, success often hinges on the work of a certification manager.
“I would like to thank Lt. Kimberly Dyke and retired Lt. Kathey Baillargeon for their committed efforts to the recertification process,” Letteney said. “The management of the process by the lieutenants was vital to the overall success of our recertification. Their efforts and quality of work were highly commended by the state assessors during their visit and throughout the entirety of the process.”
Letteney said that meeting the “Cornerstones of Certification” is about serving the community with excellence.
“Professionalism, operational guidance, positive community support, transparency, and ethical conduct are the goals that TPD continually strives to meet in order to exceed the highest professional standards of law enforcement,” he said. “We will continue to strive to raise the level of our cooperative partnerships, become a model agency for others to follow, and provide our community with the very best in public safety.”
For more information about the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police recertification, contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249 or visit Thomasville.org.
