THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department has released its 2020 Annual Report.
“On behalf of the Thomasville Police Department, it is my pleasure to submit our 2020 Annual Report,” TPD Chief John Letteney said in a news release. “This report serves as a summary of the activities of TPD for the 2020 calendar year and highlights beneficial information for our community.”
The annual report showcases TPD’s accomplishments, information on TPD teams and divisions, community crime statistics, and a variety of additional information. The city’s new vision and mission statements and a message from the chief also are highlighted.
“2020 was an unprecedented year filled with unique challenges and opportunities, including a global pandemic and a nationwide movement for justice and equality,” Letteney said. “I am proud of TPD’s efforts to assist our community throughout the year. The Thomasville community came together to express opinions, concerns, and ideas which provided the opportunity for TPD to listen and learn. We are always eager for moments that allow the department to grow and strengthen our relationships within our community.”
TPD’s COVID response plays a large role in the 2020 report.
“Our officers adapted to different service methods that were COVID sensitive,” Letteney said. “We found new ways to serve those in need, such as distributing masks through partner organizations like Hands on Thomas County or creating vehicle formations to show appreciation to our local health care workers. Our department learned valuable lessons and enhanced the ways in which we were called upon to make a positive difference in our community.”
Several long-time employees of the police department retired during 2020, including Chief Troy Rich. Rich served the department and the Thomasville community for 30 years.
“This report takes time to honor the career of former Chief Troy Rich,” Letteney said. “His leadership was instrumental to the success of the department during this difficult time, including the enhancements in public safety experienced during the year. TPD is appreciative of the years of service that Chief Rich and the many other TPD retirees have provided to our community. We wish them all the best in their retirement.”
In 2020, TPD saw overall incidents in crime drop by 12% as compared to 2019.
“The 12% drop in overall incidents continues a trend in decreased incidents dating back to 2016,” Letteney said. “In addition, calls for service decreased by 10%, which we attribute primarily to the pandemic.”
Letteney said he believes strong partnerships with the community play the largest role in continuing to decrease crime.
“Law enforcement is most effective when we fulfill our mission and goal of enhancing public safety through these partnerships,” he said. “The annual report highlights a snapshot of what 2020 was and what 2021 and beyond can be. Together with our citizens, I believe we can accomplish many great things in our future.
“As the new chief of police, I look forward to continuing to learn more about the Thomasville community and building upon the strong tradition of professionalism and excellence in service delivery you have come to expect from TPD.”
Customers are encouraged to stay informed by reviewing the annual report. The 2020 TPD Annual Report is available for review online by visiting Thomasville.org or in print by visiting the Thomasville Police Department, located at 921 Smith Ave.
