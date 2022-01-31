THOMASVILLE -- Detective Lisa Maxwell, a crime scene investigator with the Thomasville Police Department, received the 2021 Top Forensic Examiner Award by the United States Secret Service. The annual award recognizes the nation’s top 50 state and local digital forensic expert examiners in the nation.
“I am honored to be recognized by the Secret Service as one of the top forensic experts in the country,” Maxwell said. “It is truly humbling to receive this prestigious award for the fourth time. The recognition is a testament to all the hard work that digital forensic experts provide nationwide and serves as a reminder of the important role that forensics play in criminal investigations.”
The 23-year veteran of TPD joined the USSS task force in 2013.
“As a member of the task force, I am assigned to cover all of southwest Georgia, from Perry to the north, Eufaula to the west, and Waycross to the east,” Maxwell said. “Covering such a large territory provides me the opportunity to assist local law enforcement agencies throughout the region while also assisting agencies such as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
Maxwell processed 505 exams throughout the 2020-21 Fiscal Year, ranking her 22nd out of 2,442 law enforcement personnel that comprise the nationwide task force.
“No matter if the material has been deleted or even if a device was destroyed, a footprint of evidence is always left behind,” Maxwell said. “Our forensics technology continues to advance in order to follow the trail left on smartphones, computers or other devices.”
According to Maxwell, her commitment to serve the community is her driving force as she examines forensic evidence.
“These cases are typically investigations into crimes such as harassment, stalking, assault, child exploitation, child pornography, and even homicide,” she said. “It is gratifying to know that my work positively impacts communities and agencies in the region.”
“We are fortunate to have Detective Maxwell’s forensic expertise as part of our TPD team,” TPD Chief John Letteney said. “Her ability to uncover evidence that brings justice to victims and potentially saves lives is an asset to our department, community, and the region. I am proud to see her countless hours of service recognized by the United States Secret Service.”
For more information about Maxwell’s accomplishments or general information about the Thomasville Police Department, call the non-emergency number at (229) 227-3249.
