lettany.jpg

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE – Perfect springtime weather invites outdoor activities, and the Thomasville Police Department encourages everyone to keep safety at the forefront of all outdoor event plans.

According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the main goal during outdoor events is to keep streets open to establish access to emergency vehicles. Large gatherings should also be respectful of Thomasville’s noise ordinance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags