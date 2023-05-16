THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America, said in a news release. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
Thomasville Main Street’s program performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
In 2022, 14 downtown businesses opened or expanded, creating 82 net jobs, and more than $9.8 million was invested in 10 building rehabilitation projects.
“We’re always excited when new businesses open or expand in downtown Thomasville,” city Main Street Manager Brandy Avery said. “That not only creates additional jobs throughout our workforce but attracts visitors to our area and builds on the success of our community.”
Thomasville Main Street continues to be one of the most successful programs in Georgia because of strong community support.
“Our downtown continues to thrive because of the commitment from our property owners, business owners, city government, and community,” city Managing Director of Marketing and Communications April Norton said. “From driving tax revenue and business activity to providing a community gathering place and resource for small business growth, downtown Thomasville plays an important role in our community’s long-term quality of life.”
The Thomasville Main Street Program began in 1981. Since that time, downtown Thomasville has experienced a net gain of 351 businesses and more than 1,300 jobs, with more than $153 million in public and private reinvestment.
For more information about the Thomasville Main Street Program, visit downtownthomasville.com or call (229) 227-7020.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.