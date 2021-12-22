The Fox Theatre Institute recently awarded the city of Thomasville a Historic Structure Study and Planning Grant in the amount of $22,500 to support an architectural study of the historic Thomasville Municipal Auditorium.
THOMASVILLE — The Fox Theatre Institute recently awarded the city of Thomasville a Historic Structure Study and Planning Grant in the amount of $22,500 to support an architectural study of the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium. FTI, a division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Inc., is an outreach program offering historic preservation expertise, consultation and education to performing arts venues in Georgia and the region.
“We are honored to be one of nine grant recipients of the 2021-22 Fox Theatre Grants,” Bonnie Hayes, the city’s tourism & event venues manager, said. “As part of an enduring commitment to preserving and protecting historic theaters, the Fox Theatre’s 2021-2022 FTI grant program seeks to provide cultural impact on communities and support ongoing economic revitalization during COVID-19 pandemic recovery.”
According to Hayes, the grant provides the city with funding assistance toward a Historic Preservation Plan for the Municipal Auditorium.
“The completion of an HPP will guide us through the best practices for maintaining the historical integrity of the municipal building,” Hayes said. “As a recipient of the grant, the city is also better positioned to apply for future FTI grants.”
Fox Theatre’s 2021-22 FTI grant program awarded nine recipients with Historic Preservation, Historic Structure Studies and Planning, and Urgent/Emergency Grants totaling $252,430.
“These grants allow historic theaters, performing arts centers, or associated structures to receive needed financial assistance, restoration support, and operations mentoring,” Leigh Burns, director of Fox Theatre Institute, said. “Now in the 14th year of operation, the Fox Theatre has granted more than $2.2 million to fund preservation projects throughout the state.”
“The Municipal Auditorium has hosted some of the most exciting artists and entertainers in the Southeast and stands as an architectural gem in the heart of downtown Thomasville,” Hayes said. “As recipients of the grant, we are able to receive the necessary guidance and consultation for the rehabilitation work that will preserve the history of this Thomasville landmark.”
For more information about the Fox Theatre Grant or the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium, visit Thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
Stacker presents the 25 best movies of 2021, including films that premiered in 2020 but weren’t available in the U.S. until 2021. Only feature-length films were considered and each film had to have at least seven reviews on Metacritic to make the list. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.