THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, president/CEO of Main Street America, said in a news release. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 new businesses, generated 30,402 new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Thomasville Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by the Georgia Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
In 2021, Downtown Thomasville experienced a net growth of nine new or expanded businesses, creating 54 new jobs. Twenty-one building rehabilitation projects were completed, resulting in a more than $29 million investment.
“Rehabilitation projects and new or expanded developments are what help continue to transform our downtown and create job opportunities,” Brandy Avery, the Main Street manager for the city of Thomasville, said.
The Thomasville Main Street program began in 1981. Since that time, downtown Thomasville has experienced a net gain of 337 businesses and more than 1,200 jobs, with more than $141 million in public and private reinvestment. The program continues to be successful because of strong community support.
“Downtowns are the heart of our communities, and a community is only as strong as its core,” Avery said. “Together, we’ve created a flourishing downtown for citizens and visitors.”
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street approach. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
For more information about the Thomasville Main Street program, visit downtownthomasville.com or contact (229) 227-7020.
