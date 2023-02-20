thomasville logo.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville, along with Thomasville Center for the Arts, will be host city for Georgia’s “More than Murals” Workshop planned for Wednesday-Friday. This three-day intensive workshop focuses on creative placemaking and public art, providing the opportunity to showcase what Thomasville has accomplished through strategic partnerships with artists, arts organizations, local businesses, and the city.

Twelve cities across Georgia will bring a team of three representatives to Thomasville to participate in a crash course in creative placemaking and public art, addressing community challenges to encourage economic growth. The cities joining Thomasville in this three-day intensive workshop are Cairo, Canton, Doraville, Griffin, Homerville, Milledgeville, Monroe, Sugar Hill, Tifton, Valdosta, Vidalia and Watkinsville.

Tags