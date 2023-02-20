THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville, along with Thomasville Center for the Arts, will be host city for Georgia’s “More than Murals” Workshop planned for Wednesday-Friday. This three-day intensive workshop focuses on creative placemaking and public art, providing the opportunity to showcase what Thomasville has accomplished through strategic partnerships with artists, arts organizations, local businesses, and the city.
Twelve cities across Georgia will bring a team of three representatives to Thomasville to participate in a crash course in creative placemaking and public art, addressing community challenges to encourage economic growth. The cities joining Thomasville in this three-day intensive workshop are Cairo, Canton, Doraville, Griffin, Homerville, Milledgeville, Monroe, Sugar Hill, Tifton, Valdosta, Vidalia and Watkinsville.
“We are honored to host this event here in Thomasville and are thankful to the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Municipal Association for seeing their vision played out here in Thomasville,” city of Thomasville Managing Director of Marketing and Communications April Norton said in a news release. “Thomasville is proud to offer creative placemaking projects, and we are truly fortunate to have an arts organization like Thomasville Center for the Arts that brings creative visions to life in downtown Thomasville.”
Thomasville Center for the Arts has been pushing creativity with outstanding and interactive public art experiences for more than a decade.
“It is quite a compliment that the collaboration between Thomasville Center for the Arts and the city of Thomasville is being used as a model for educating Georgia cities on creative placemaking,” Darlene Crosby Taylor, Thomasville Center for the Arts' public arts director, said. “I feel extremely proud of our town and our community and want to also thank Flowers Foods for their support in this conference and future creative placemaking initiatives.”
Thomasville Center for the Arts is a key partner with the city in activating downtown Thomasville with creative and cultural art experiences, encouraging placemaking initiatives quarterly. The partnership created and developed between the two organizations is one that exemplifies how together is better.
