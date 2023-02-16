ALBANY — One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood in February and has three great reasons to do so:
· Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
· It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
· Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month also will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
2/21: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
2/23: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Phoebe Putney Healthworks Gym, 311 W. Third Ave.
2/23: 2-6 p.m., Phoebe Putney Healthworks Gym, 311 W Third Ave.
2/23: 3-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road
Leesburg
2/17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lee County High School 9th-Grade Campus, 370 Leslie Highway
Moultrie
2/22: 1-6 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 103 Second Street NW
Tifton
2/21: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.
2/24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tiftarea Academy, 3144 Highway 41 North
Ty Ty
2/20: 3-7 p.m., Ty Ty Baptist Church, 157 N. Church St.
Donate blood by simply downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers also can serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.