ALBANY — Thronateeska Director of Archives Bobbie Yandell has been awarded credentials as a Certified Information Professional by the Association for Intelligent Information Management. The certification brings to the Artesian Alliance a foundational base of knowledge that covers all aspects of information management.
The award means Yandell already is familiar with information-related processes and issues that are common to different types of organizations and demonstrates that she understands information management issues beyond just her narrow work process.
The CIP program provides a shared understanding and vocabulary, based on industry guidelines and good practices. CIPs are able to communicate more consistently and effectively across process areas and bridge the gaps between information management, legal, IT, and specific business units. CIPs also are able to identify and resolve issues faster because of that shared language and shared understanding.
CIPs demonstrate a commitment to their own professional development. As new developments occur in their industries, in technologies, and in processes, CIPs are well-positioned to address and leverage them on behalf of their organizations.
The CIP program itself was developed by AIIM, a global industry association dedicated to information management best practices. Since 1943 AIIM has been at the forefront of effective information management — developing standards, delivering educational events and content, and conducting research. AIIM worked with industry experts and focus groups to define the body of knowledge necessary for information professionals to be successful in the Intelligent Information Management era and built a certification exam based upon this body of knowledge.
As the only service of its kind in southwest Georgia, the South Georgia Archives at Thronateeska assists with records and information management, disaster recovery, research requests, historic preservation, and more.
Yandell joined Thronateeska Heritage Center in 2014 with a legacy of personal service and practical legal expertise from her background in insurance and business. Holding certificates and accreditations from the Association for Intelligent Information Management, the Georgia Records Association, the National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators, and as a certified Laserfiche specialist, Yandell ensures local governments and nonprofits have the best guidance and resources available for their records digitizing, storage, disposition and access needs.
