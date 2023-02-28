State officials urge holiday drivers to buckle up for safety

 File Photo

ALBANY -- The Thunder Task Force operation in Albany and Dougherty County over the weekend yielded a number of citations, including 29 DUI arrests, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced.

At the request of the Albany and Dougherty County police departments GOHS conducted a Thunder Task Force Operation Feb. 23-25. One hundred twenty-five law enforcement officers from the Albany and Dougherty County police departments, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Motor Carrier and Compliance Division, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, and the Southwestern Regional Traffic Enforcement Network took part in the Thunder Task Force Operation.

