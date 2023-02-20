red hill.jpg

Former ABAC Athletic Director and tennis coach Norman “Red” Hill, right, receives the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce Stafford Award from Joe West.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – Norman “Red” Hill, the former men’s tennis coach and athletic director at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, was honored with the Stafford Award by the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's recent awards banquet.

The Stafford Award recognizes outstanding contributions in business leadership and economic development. Hill, who retired from ABAC as the winningest coach in the history of collegiate tennis, has served on the Tift County Development Authority for nearly 20 years. During that time, he has worked with local elected officials and economic development professionals to bring several large industries into Tift County, creating thousands of local jobs.

