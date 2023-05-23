...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office said Tuesday that a fire that occurred last week on Rainwater Road in Tifton has been ruled an act of arson.
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced Tuesday that a fire that occurred last week on Rainwater Road in Tifton has been ruled an act of arson.
At approximately 4 a.m. on May 18, Tift County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a housing development under construction. The two-family, multi-story structure was approximately 50% complete at the time of the fire and was not yet wired for electricity.