The state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office said Tuesday that a fire that occurred last week on Rainwater Road in Tifton has been ruled an act of arson.

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced Tuesday that a fire that occurred last week on Rainwater Road in Tifton has been ruled an act of arson.

At approximately 4 a.m. on May 18, Tift County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a housing development under construction. The two-family, multi-story structure was approximately 50% complete at the time of the fire and was not yet wired for electricity.

