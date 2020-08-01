TIFTON -- The Georgia Council on Aging has named Ruth Lehmann Lee as the new chairwoman of the council. Lee, a long time Tifton resident, has served on the Georgia Council on Aging since being appointed in 2013 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. Prior to being selected as chairwoman, Lee served as vice chairwoman of the council for four years.
The Georgia Council on Aging coordinates the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly (CO-AGE), which has more than 1,100 members across Georgia. GCOA also organizes senior week at the Capitol and has been instrumental in obtaining increased funding for home- and community-based services as well as passage of House Bill 987.
“I look forward to leading the council and further advocating for the needs of older Georgians and increasing the membership for CO-AGE so we can have a louder voice,” Lee said in a news release
Lee retired as Director of Oncology Services at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, where she was previously the director of Hospice of Tift Area. Lee also was the executive director of Hospice of Central Georgia in Macon and the past president and treasurer of the Georgia Hospice Organization Board of Directors. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Tift College and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Albany State College. Lee and her husband, Michael, have three children and six grandchildren.
The Georgia Council on Aging advocates on behalf of older Georgians and their families to improve their quality of life. Read more about the council at www.gcoa.org
