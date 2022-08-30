Tift Regional Medical Center was recently designated as a Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma. This designation was a joint effort by the facility’s emergency department, cardiac care team and administration (all pictured).
TIFTON – Tift Regional Medical Center was recently designated as a Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of Cardiac Care aims to improve survival rates in Georgia through quality improvement, benchmarking and evidence-based guidelines, supported by standardized data collection and reporting system. The foundation for the evaluation of the Emergency Cardiac Care System in Georgia is the establishment and maintenance of the cardiac registry, and the designation of TRMC as an ECCC Level II, and other similar designations, is a way that this is accomplished.
Health care organizations seeking the ECCC designation by the Georgia Department of Health undergo a thorough evaluation process. Once the evaluation process is complete, the Georgia DPH uses a three-level designation system to rank the capabilities of each facility:
· Level 1 hospitals perform open heart surgery and interventional cardiac catheterizations;
