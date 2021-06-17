TIFTON – The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented two Defibtech Lifeline ARMS -- Automated Chest Compression Systems -- to Tift County EMS and one to Turner County EMS. These units are designed to perform chest compressions at a consistent depth and rate. It will allow the patient a safe transport and relocation while undergoing CPR. The Lifeline ARM will offer dependable CPR without fatigue or interrupted compressions. It will also improve access to the patient, as well as provide availability for other services.
The Defibtech Lifeline ARMS were funded by the “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala. This fundraising effort raised more than $120,000 benefiting the local community with these lifesaving devices. This year’s “Hearts and Diamonds” Gala will be held on Feb. 12, 2022 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center from 7 p.m. until midnight. The evening will include a seated dinner, silent auction, dancing and a diamond giveaway.
To learn more, call the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit www.trmcf.com.
