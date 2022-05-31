TIFTON – A new Chest Pain Unit will open Wednesday at Tift Regional Medical Center on the first floor of the new patient tower.
This new unit will be a seven-bed observational unit that will specialize in evaluating and caring for patients who present to ER with acute chest pain and are considered at a low- to intermediate-risk of a heart attack. While in the CPU, patients will receive ECG monitoring, cardiac biomarker testing and other diagnostic tests. This new unit will work closely with the Emergency Department and the Heart and Vascular Center to provide a streamlined system of care to reduce inpatient admissions, decrease length of stay, decrease health care costs and improve patient satisfaction.
“We are excited about this new unit and the possibilities it offers for an improved patient experience,” CPU Nurse Manager RN Eric Morris said in a news release. “This will help take some of the burden off our emergency department and may improve ER wait times. This can also help lower the amount of people we have to admit as inpatients, which will in turn decrease length of stay. This unit will help to streamline our overall patient care and is just another way Southwell is making innovative changes to continue providing quality and compassionate care.”
