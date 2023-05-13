daisy award.jpg

From left, Tift Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer RN Tonia Garrett, OB nurse and DAISY Award winner RN Alana Durrance, and Southwell President/CEO Christopher Dorman take part in a DAISY Award ceremony.

 Special Photo: TRMC

TIFTON -- Tift Regional Medical Center recently honored RN Alana Durrance with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award, which was bestowed to Durrance during National Nurses’ Week, is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the extraordinary efforts nurses perform each day.

Durrance has worked in the obstetrical unit at TRMC for more than a year. A co-worker nominated her for the empathy and warmth she demonstrated to a patient who suffered from the loss of a newborn due to fetal demise.

