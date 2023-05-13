From left, Tift Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer RN Tonia Garrett, OB nurse and DAISY Award winner RN Alana Durrance, and Southwell President/CEO Christopher Dorman take part in a DAISY Award ceremony.
TIFTON -- Tift Regional Medical Center recently honored RN Alana Durrance with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award, which was bestowed to Durrance during National Nurses’ Week, is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the extraordinary efforts nurses perform each day.
Durrance has worked in the obstetrical unit at TRMC for more than a year. A co-worker nominated her for the empathy and warmth she demonstrated to a patient who suffered from the loss of a newborn due to fetal demise.
“Alana exemplified so much compassion by dressing the baby, getting footprints as a keepsake, explaining the process for transporting the baby to the funeral home, and doing other things to help the parents as they grieved,” RN Tonia Garrett, the chief nursing officer at TRMC, said in a news release.
Garrett said that the patient and family consistently complimented Durrance on the care and compassion that was exhibited during the process. The patient stated, “I couldn’t have done this without her. She was simply amazing.”
RN Julie Williams, the director of perinatal services at TRMC, said Durrance has proven multiple times that she would be a wonderful candidate for the DAISY Award.
“Thank you, Alana, for being an extraordinary, dedicated, valuable and very-much appreciated nurse,” Williams said.
As part of the recognition, Durrance’s entire department was treated to a special celebration.
The not-for-profit national DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of a man who died in 1999 from complications of a little-known auto-immune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses inspired the award as a way to thank nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.