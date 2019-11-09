TIFTON – The 34th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Tift Regional Medical Center Anita Stewart Oncology Center. The Anita Stewart Oncology Center is located at 1623 Madison Ave. in Tifton.
Lights on the tree can be purchased in honor or memory of a special person, with all proceeds benefiting the patients of Hospice of Tift Area and the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center who need extra support. The event will include a candle-lighting ceremony, live holiday music, a visit from Santa Claus and complimentary refreshments.
“It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Tree of Life,” Kristy Daniels, firector of Hospice of Tift Area, said. “This is the 34th year of this annual event, and it’s really become a great tradition. We want everyone in the community to bring their families and friends out to this event and support this great cause.”
Daniels said that purchasing a light for the Tree of Life in honor or memory of a person is a tax-deductible gift that will help Tift Regional’s hospice and cancer patients with special needs.
“Various giving levels are available,” she said. “If you are looking for a holiday gift for family members, friends, co-workers or clients, purchase a light in their honor or in memory of someone close to them. You’ll be benefiting a great cause.”
Daniels said the Tree of Life fund assists the hospital’s cancer or hospice patients who may have difficulty paying utility bills due to financial constraints or need special comforts while undergoing treatment.
“These are just a few examples of how the Tree of Life helps our patients and their families as they undergo a challenging time,” she said. “It has really touched the lives of many people in our community, and we could not do it without the community’s support and their generous contributions each year.”
To contribute to the Tree of Life, visit www.tiftregional.com/TOL. Contributions are being accepted until Dec. 31. Call (229) 353-6330 for more information.
A service of Tift Regional Medical Center, Hospice of Tift Area provides a special kind of caring for people with a limited life expectancy. Comfort care is offered for the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of hospice patients, with a focus on improving the quality of life, not on extending life. The care provided takes place in the patient's home whenever possible and is available to patients who have a wide range of diagnoses. Visit www.tiftregional.com/HospiceofTiftArea for more information.
The Anita Stewart Oncology Center, also a service of TRMC is designed to meet the special needs of people receiving cancer treatment and those who support them. The program includes radiation treatment, chemotherapy, combined cancer therapy management, treatment of blood disorders, palliative care, support services and more. Visit www.tiftregional.com/Oncology-Center for more information.