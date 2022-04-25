TIFTON — Giovani Jimenez, a biology major from Tifton, has been selected as the Student of Distinction from the School of Arts and Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Students of Distinction are chosen by faculty through a competitive process. They must first be a Superior or Distinguished Honor student with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Many other factors are considered during the selection, including involvement in engaged academic learning activities, active participation on campus in clubs and school/college activities, service to the community, leadership among peers, and strong interpersonal skills.
Jimenez serves as the treasurer of the Advancing Toward Occupations in Medicine Club; president of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Club, and is a member of the TriBeta Biology Honor Society.
As a participant in the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program, Jimenez had opportunities to present his research and participate in summer camps focused on personal skills and career opportunities within the STEM field.
Jimenez was a volunteer for the SOWEGA-AHEC Migrant Farmworker Health Project and then was selected as one of 10 students for the SOWEGA-AHEC Pathway to Medical School Program, which is an elite program for the southwest Georgia area.
From spending time presenting cool science experiments for elementary school kids to assisting staff in the cleaning of kennels at the local animal shelter to assisting with carpentry and painting needs through Habitat for Humanity, Jimenez participates in many community activities.
Jimenez was described by one reference as a self-learner, a force in the classroom, a pleasure to be around, and one who helps other students in any way he can. He received a medallion and a certificate from Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences at the recent academic awards ceremony in Tift Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.