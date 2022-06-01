We argued where to lay the blame, On one man’s hate or our nation’s shame. From “The President Sang Amazing Grace,” Joan Baez
Following the 27th American school shooting of 2022, elected officials and citizens gathered in front of Albany’s Government Center this past Saturday to remember 19 children, ages 9 to 11 years old, two teachers and a shooter killed in Uvalde, Texas.
Organized under the name Concerned Citizens of Dougherty County, primarily by this writer, the gathering went just a short step beyond similar gatherings of the past. At this gathering, some speakers openly criticized current gun policy and called for change. After the gathering, a group formed that will meet monthly in Albany to find out what changes local citizens will support.
On May 24, a troubled young man once again used a recently and legally purchased assault-style weapon to kill 21 people as he attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He bought his weapons of mass destruction just after his 18th birthday.
The tragedy was the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting, after a 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., where 20 children and six adults were killed by yet another troubled young man with a high-capacity rifle who forced his way into the school. In the almost 10 years that followed, America responded with record gun sales, topping 10 million a year in a country that has more than 400 million guns for 300 million men, women and children.
As a result, even toddlers pull the trigger on guns that kill and maim themselves and their family members with alarming regularity. As recently as May 23, a 5-year-old child in Moultrie died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after he found a gun in his residence, according to news accounts quoting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. So it was encouraging this past weekend to hear some elected leaders say the nation has lost its way and suggest that we find our way to a less fatal future.
Mayor Bo Dorough, who later noted he had not planned to speak, took time to note that the assault weapons ban passed by Congress nearly 20 years ago was unjustifiably allowed to lapse.
“There is no reason anyone should be able to purchase, no reason anyone should own an assault rifle,” Dorough said. “These weapons are manufactured for war. They have no place outside of the military. We as citizens need to demand that Congress again take action.”
City Commissioner Demetrius Young recalled that he was inspired to run for office in part due to a gun violence surge in the summer of 2019 that took the lives of three young people. He called for both respect of gun ownership and change to policies that allow Americans to “pick up an assault rifle, like they are getting a tank of gas.”
“It is our babies that are dying. It is our children that our dying,” he said. “We have to act. We have to do something.”
Dougherty County Commissioners Gloria Gaines and Anthony Jones, School Board member Norma Gaines Heath, and others also spoke at the event.
Advocates of our current gun policy tell us three lies: We cannot curb gun violence without banning guns, guns don’t kill people, and guns are a hedge against government tyranny. None of these claims is supported by our nation’s experience and none address the tyranny of gun violence that haunts every American shopping trip, day at school, or night out on the town.
However, recent years have seen a few positive changes. Former President Donald Trump pushed through a retroactive ban on “bump stock” attachments — which effectively upgrade a semi-automatic rifle into automatic fire — like the one a shooter used in a Las Vegas massacre that killed 61 people in 2017. In 2020, Georgia voters elected gun reform advocates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate, tipping the balance of Senate power.
Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed a willingness to address gun reform recently.
Locally, some of those who attended Saturday’s vigil gathered afterwards to begin work on a plan. They formed a group that will meet monthly here in the Good Life City to assess the types of gun reform the local community might support. It is a cause that holds out real hope for doing something that will save lives. We can protect both gun ownership and lives, if we put lives first. We can and we must.
