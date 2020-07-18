ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit announced a pair of drug arrests that were the result of tips called in by concerned citizens.
ADDU Commander Maj. Ryan Ward said that on Tuesday, agents responded to 715 Ninth Ave. about a tip that marijuana plants were being grown inside the residence. When agents arrived, they gained access to the home with permission from the owners, which yielded, in plain view, marijuana plants that were growing. The owner of the plants, Jeremiah Poole, was at home at the time.
A search warrant was obtained, which yielded the plants, full-grown buds, a large amount of marijuana residue, a marijuana grinder, a glass pipe, and a small amount of cocaine. This arrest led to the Worth County Sheriff’s Department executing a search warrant at Poole's mother’s residence in Sylvester. The Worth County Sheriff's Department arrested his brother, Randy Poole, with more plants and grow equipment. Jeremiah Poole was also wanted by the Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit for questioning in separate terroristic threats/acts and aggravated assault.
“This was a collaborative effort between the ADDU, the Worth County Sheriff’s Department and the community," Ward said. "We look forward to partnering with Sheriff (Don) Whitaker and his staff on more cases that lead to getting drugs and dealers off the street.”
Additional charges in the case include manufacturing of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.
ADDU Agents responded to 711 Dorsett Ave. after receiving another anonymous tip. The tip indicated that the resident at this address was selling illegal narcotics, day and night. While watching the residence, agents noticed several people coming and going from Apartment B. The lead agent made contact with the resident, who was identified as Rodriquez Anderson, 47. After opening the door, agents smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence and observed cocaine in plain view.
Anderson was taken into custody, and ADDU officers began a protective sweep of the house. After clearing the residence, the lead agent obtained a search warrant. Officers recovered several trash bags of cash throughout the residence, along with:
-- 41.7 grams of cocaine;
-- 3.6 grams of marijuana;
-- two firearms;
-- a digital scale;
-- four large bags of cash ($37,043.64).
Anderson was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts), possession of drug-related objects, and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
