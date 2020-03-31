As this challenging time for our country and our communities continues, we want you to know we are here for you — and we are here with you.
We understand the coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone, including here at the Albany Herald. And we want to remind you that during this difficult time our staff is working tirelessly to provide you with updates on the virus, information on local businesses and organizations that are being affected and how our daily lives are being changed.
This week we join our fellow members of the Georgia Press Association in reiterating that your local newspaper is here for you — online and in print.
We will have uplifting stories and stories of heartbreak. But we will be there each step of the way as our communities work together to combat this pandemic.
Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. And we are proud to provide it.
Though the current challenge is great, we know the residents of Albany, Dougherty County and the surrounding areas are a resilient group who will come together to help fight through this pandemic. We will get through this, and we'll get through it together.
— Staff of The Albany Herald
