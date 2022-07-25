Sarah Lukes joined the Marines because she wanted a challenge. Her father and aunt served in the Army, and she knew she wanted to serve in the military after graduating high school. Only 8% of the uniformed service members in the Marine Corps are women.

Lukes began her career with the USMC in January 1989. After graduating from boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., she was sent to Meridian, Miss., to learn her military occupational specialty in aviation maintenance administration. From there, she was sent to New River, N.C. It was during this time that Lance Cpl. Lukes did a tour of duty in Desert Shield/Desert Storm on the SS Wright, one of two Aviation Logistics Support container ships as the aviation maintenance administrator for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 working the aircraft maintenance readiness report and the logs and records for the deployed squadron’s aircraft.

Tom Connelly of Albany is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.

