Sarah Lukes joined the Marines because she wanted a challenge. Her father and aunt served in the Army, and she knew she wanted to serve in the military after graduating high school. Only 8% of the uniformed service members in the Marine Corps are women.
Lukes began her career with the USMC in January 1989. After graduating from boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., she was sent to Meridian, Miss., to learn her military occupational specialty in aviation maintenance administration. From there, she was sent to New River, N.C. It was during this time that Lance Cpl. Lukes did a tour of duty in Desert Shield/Desert Storm on the SS Wright, one of two Aviation Logistics Support container ships as the aviation maintenance administrator for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 working the aircraft maintenance readiness report and the logs and records for the deployed squadron’s aircraft.
Her next tour of duty took Lance Cpl. Lukes to Beaufort, S.C. During this time, after she was promoted to sergeant, she attended drill instructors school. From 1994-1996, she served as a drill instructor. Lukes said this job was the most rewarding in her career, as she molded young women to become United States Marines and instilled the importance of not only being a woman Marine but also of proudly representing the small percentage of women that serve in the armed forces.
During her next career stop, which was in Iwakuni, Japan, Lukes worked in maintenance administration.
Her job duties at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 included maintaining the logs and records for the squadron aircraft as well as preparing aircraft and maintenance-related correspondence for the aircraft maintenance officer.
At her next stop, Lukes worked as a sergeant instructor at officer candidate school in Quantico, Va. As a result of her supervisors being aware of her positive attitude, as well as her potential to assume more job responsibility, Lukes was sent to OCS as an officer candidate. At the end of the year, she was commissioned a second lieutenant. She served with the 24th Marine expeditionary unit as a first lieutenant. And, after receiving more education and obtaining her bachelor’s degree, Lukes was promoted to captain.
Her next career stop was at Camp Smith, Hawaii. There she worked in headquarters and service Battalion. During this time she was promoted to a major. In her last rotation, Lukes worked for MARCORLOGCOM in Albany. During this time, she was deployed to Afghanistan for six months.
Lukes was the Operations Officer for four months and then became the Executive Officer, serving in that capacity for three months while deployed with MARCORLOGCOM Forward at Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan. During this tour, Lukes was responsible for redeploying tactical vehicles and gear to Marine Corps Logistics Bas- Albany for reset and reconstitution.
Some of Lukes’ military awards earned include two Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, and three Southwest Asia Service Medals
After her active duty career with the Marines, Lukes still serves her country by working as a civilian Marine at MCLB-Albany. Currently a director of Command Operations in the G-3/5 staff, Lukes is responsible for the coordination of command congressional testimony preparation, articulating the communication with higher and adjacent commands through the enterprise task management software solution as well as coordinating all executive-level visits to the command in coordination with the commanding general’s staff.
Lukes, USMC (ret.), and all the military men and women, thank you for your service in helping keep this nation strong. May God continue to bless America.
Tom Connelly of Albany is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.
