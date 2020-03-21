Having spent the last 40 years involved with vaccine-preventable disease and outbreak control, I can truly say I have never seen or experienced anything like the current COVID-19 pandemic and the associated responses to it.
First and foremost, I am not surprised but continue to be amazed at the courage and dedication of the first responders and members of the medical community that have not run from this virus and the unknown danger it presents to them, but willingly run toward it.
I am amazed at the lack of common sense and personal responsibility that have forced the implementation of national, state and local restrictions aimed at reducing person-to-person contact. (This is currently the only known way the virus has been transmitted.)
I am amazed that these same people do not realize the governmental mandates their actions have forced upon the general population have created a financial crisis for those who are losing their jobs as a result of these restrictions and mandated closures.
I am amazed at the creative methods local small business owners have developed to not only try and save their businesses, but to provide needed services and products to their customers and the continued employment for their work force.
I am amazed that the continued politicization of the crisis is at a time when the only real solution to this public health threat is that we all pull together. If this pandemic does not unite us, I fear nothing will. There is plenty of time to play the “blame game” when the survivors kick back for a cold one when this is over.
I am amazed that while people clamor for the quick development of a vaccine for COVID-19, many of these same people still refuse to get a flu shot, even at this time when the importance of doing so is even more crucial than during a normal flu season. Every hospital bed, respirator and other medical resource not needed for a vaccine-preventable disease can go toward the fight against COVID-19.
I am amazed that the same generation espousing their belief in scientific evidence relating to climate change is the same generation frolicking on Florida beaches espousing the inalienable right to PARTY!”
I am amazed that the budget-makers who have routinely deferred funding for disease prevention and outbreak control are now surprised the resources are not there for this public health crisis. (Investing in something that is not needed immediately or in results that will not be seen for decades isn’t sexy at the ballot box.)
I am amazed that people have actually taken ibuprofen to cover a fever and bypass trriage.
I am amazed at the home-grown solutions evolving to meet the immeasurable demands of this pandemic. Instead of throwing up their hands and saying all is lost, they broke out the sewing machines at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and started making masks that are not currently available for purchase.
In closing, I continue to be amazed at the often small and simple random acts of kindness between neighbors and strangers in response to the challenges we face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.