ATLANTA – Tommy Coleman, a partner at Drew Eckl & Farnham in the firm’s Albany office, has been elected president of the Georgia Council of School Board Attorneys.
Coleman, who previously served on the organization’s executive board, is attorney for the Dougherty County and the Worth County boards of education.
“I’m honored to lead the Georgia Council of School Board Attorneys and continue assisting the many lawyers who represent local boards of education throughout Georgia,” Coleman said in a news release.
The council is affiliated with the National School Boards Association Council of School Board Attorneys and is part of the Georgia School Boards Association, whose mission is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education.
At Drew Eckl & Farnham, Coleman’s practice covers education and municipal government law. With a long background in local government and finance, Coleman has built a distinguished list of clients including many cities, counties, school boards and regional solid waste management authorities. He has served on the faculty of the Institute for City and County Attorneys and is often a presenter at the E. Freeman Leverett Legal Issues Workshop at the Georgia School Board Association's annual conference. Coleman is also a presenter at the Georgia Municipal Association training sessions for newly elected officials.
Coleman has had a distinguished career as a public servant. He served four terms as mayor of the city of Albany and four years as an Albany City Commissioner. He is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and in 1992 was named among the “100 Most Influential Georgians” by Georgia Trend Magazine.
Drew Eckl & Farnham, established in 1983, is a full‐service law firm that has grown to more than 115 lawyers. Drew Eckl & Farnham offers extensive litigation experience, strategic corporate and transactional counsel, and practical legal advice to companies, individuals and families. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Augusta, Brunswick and Albany.
